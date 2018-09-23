Home States Kerala

Kerala floods one month after: Financial Inspection Wing reports swept under the carpet

Though the Left Front Government made tall promises on initiating action based on the FIW reports, the government departments and institutions continue to sweep the reports under the carpet.

Published: 23rd September 2018 03:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2018 04:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: While the Kerala government is looking at all available options to raise money for rebuilding the state, it is soft-pedalling on various revenue recovery processes, mainly on reports of Financial Inspection Wing (FIW) which have recommended revenue recovery against many government officers for causing a huge loss to the state exchequer.

Though the Left Front Government made tall promises on initiating action based on the FIW reports, the government departments and institutions continue to sweep the reports under the carpet. After coming to power, the LDF Government had directed all departments to take action on the FIW reports which include filing an action-taken report specifying the nature of action whether it is suspension or revenue recovery.
Senior government officers said the government could easily raise a considerable amount of money running into crores for the rebuilding exercise if they swiftly act upon the reports of the FIW.

Official data with the Finance Inspection Department (both Technical and Non-Technical wings) shows they had prepared 201 reports in the 2017-18 period, recommending action. However, a majority of them have been pushed into the cold storage.

In most of the reports, the FIW had recommended recovery of the money through revenue recovery from the public servants. “There is a strong nexus among the government officers to ensure such reports are hushed up,” said a finance officer.

“Even after repeated reminders from the Finance Department, the department concerned keep on delaying the revenue recovery procedures. This is mainly to help the accused officers,” the officer explained.FIW Chief Technical Examiner R Rajendra Kumar said they have been delivering their task on time and submitting reports as and when required.

“Once we send a report to the department in which the accused officer is working or has worked, it’s up to that department to take action. Many of the departments are complying with our recommendation. Usually, the name of the accused officer is cleared for promotion only after he or she has complied with the direction as in the report,” he said.

Express traced one of the FIW reports lying idle with the State Higher Education Department. As per the documents, the FIW conducted a surprise inspection at Kalady Sree Sankaracharya University in 2013 and unearthed massive irregularities in appointing staff and fixing their salaries. The FIW found by creating illegal posts, conducting recruitment to it and fixing salaries, the university officers have caused additional loss to the state exchequer. So, it is imperative to recover the loss from the officers concerned through appropriate means which include revenue recovery.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala rebuilding Financial Inspection Wing

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anand Piramal and Isha Ambani. (Photo | Twitter)
Watch Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal’s engagement bash in Italy
Piyush Goyal announces new mines in Parasia, aims employment generation
Gallery
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw
Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival, begins in Munich, Germany, on 22 September. A celebration of Bavarian folk traditions, the event is attended by more than 6.2 million tourists from around the world. (Photo | AFP)
IN PICTURES | Oktoberfest 2018: The world's largest beer festival