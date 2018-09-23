Kerala floods one month after: Government staff can still take part in salary challenge, says Thomas Isaac

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: While the last date for government employees to submit dissent note against the salary challenge ended on Saturday, employees still have the option to join the scheme, said Finance Minister Thomas Isaac. The minister told reporters here on Saturday the initiative was a success but did not reveal the exact number of participants. “Those who have a rethink after submitting the dissent note can give a fresh NOC to join the scheme,” he said.

The salary challenge was announced by the government to fund flood rehabilitation activities. A month’s salary of those who have opted for the scheme will go to the CMDRF in ten instalments.

Sources told Express at least 80 per cent of government employees, except teachers, have participated in the initiative. Teacher’s participation was lower than this.Of the total 4,339 employees in Secretariat, only 698 submitted dissent note, which means close to 85 per cent have participated in the challenge.

Some of the offices which had cent per cent participation were the directorates of Treasury, Social Justice, Panchayat, Lotteries, Survey and the Police Headquarters.

T C Mathukutty, general secretary if pro-CPM NGO Union, said the huge participation showed the employees’ trust in the chief minister’s call. “Employees rose above political affiliations and participated in the noble initiative to rebuild the state. The participation would have been higher if not for the false propaganda by the Opposition,” he said.

Pro-UDF NGO Association’s state president N K Benny said about 30 per cent would have submitted dissent note.According to him, cent per cent participation would have been ensured had the government not stick to one month’s salary. The introduction of dissent note, instead of an NOC, invited the wrath of the staff, he said.Benny said those who submitted dissent note feared vengeance by the government.

Pension challenge

The minister said pensioners can also donate a month’s pension to the CMDRF. “But none will be compelled to join the scheme. Interested persons can submit an NOC to joint he scheme,” he said. The minister said seven organisations of service pensioners have supported the idea while some others objected.