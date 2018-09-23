Home States Kerala

Kerala floods one month after: World Bank estimates Rs 25,050 crore for rebuilding state

The World Bank, in its preliminary report, has estimated that an amount of Rs 25,050 crore is necessary for rebuilding the state.

Published: 23rd September 2018 03:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2018 04:07 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala floods. (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The World Bank, in its preliminary report, has estimated that an amount of Rs 25,050 crore is necessary for rebuilding the state.

The report, prepared after the visits of World Bank and Asian Development Bank teams to several flood-hit areas and their discussions with the secretaries and district collectors, was presented to Chief Secretary Tom Jose.

It said an estimated Rs 8,550 crore is needed for reconstruction of roads, Rs 5,216 crore for building basic infrastructure in villages and Rs 3,801 crore for re-establishing livelihood. While Rs 2,534 crore is estimated for reconstructing houses, Rs 2,093 crore is needed for building basic amenities in towns. The final report will be submitted after incorporating Jose' amendments.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
World Bank Kerala floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anand Piramal and Isha Ambani. (Photo | Twitter)
Watch Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal’s engagement bash in Italy
Piyush Goyal announces new mines in Parasia, aims employment generation
Gallery
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw
Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival, begins in Munich, Germany, on 22 September. A celebration of Bavarian folk traditions, the event is attended by more than 6.2 million tourists from around the world. (Photo | AFP)
IN PICTURES | Oktoberfest 2018: The world's largest beer festival