Kerala floods one month after: World Bank estimates Rs 25,050 crore for rebuilding state

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The World Bank, in its preliminary report, has estimated that an amount of Rs 25,050 crore is necessary for rebuilding the state.

The report, prepared after the visits of World Bank and Asian Development Bank teams to several flood-hit areas and their discussions with the secretaries and district collectors, was presented to Chief Secretary Tom Jose.

It said an estimated Rs 8,550 crore is needed for reconstruction of roads, Rs 5,216 crore for building basic infrastructure in villages and Rs 3,801 crore for re-establishing livelihood. While Rs 2,534 crore is estimated for reconstructing houses, Rs 2,093 crore is needed for building basic amenities in towns. The final report will be submitted after incorporating Jose' amendments.