Kerala government sanctions Rs 9.65 crore to pay pensions withheld for four months

Statistics with the department reveals around 59,621 ineligible persons were drawing pensions.

By Dileep V Kumar
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid uncertainties regarding the disbursement of social security pensions, the state government has sanctioned an amount of Rs 9.65 crore for making the necessary payments to those denied pensions for four months, from April to July.

The Local Self Government Department (LSGD) had earlier stated, as some eligible persons might have been erroneously included in the list of the ineligible, a separate order has been issued to secretaries of local bodies to reconsider the said list and identify the qualified ones.

Statistics with the department reveals around 59,621 ineligible persons were drawing pensions.“The said amount has been sanctioned on the basis of a request from the Panchayat Director. It is meant for those whose pensions were put on hold in the months of April, May, June and July,” said an officer with the LSGD.  According to the officer, while Rs 5.09 crore has been sanctioned for those opting to receive pensions via bank accounts, an amount of Rs 4.56 crore has been allotted to those choosing the home delivery option.

The Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) Cell operating at the Panchayat Directorate will monitor the disbursement of pensions to the eligible.Meanwhile, the DBT Cell said they will make a decision on the disbursal of pensions to those erroneously listed as ineligible only after the completion of the scrutiny of the data handed over by secretaries of corporations, municipalities and grama panchayats. Some officers with the cell said the process will get completed only by the end of the month.

Earlier this month, the Local Self Government Department had come out with a directive calling local body secretaries to identify those erroneously listed. Officers were also asked to do the needful to release the pension withheld for four months.

As per data available, there were 40,61, 393 social security pensioners in the state. But an inquiry later came out with the finding that there were 64,238 ineligible candidates who are drawing pensions.
Following complaints, 4,617 were found to be eligible, thus pruning the list of the ineligible to 59,621. This calculation is also alleged to be riddled with mistakes.

