Kerala nun rape case: Bishop Franco Mulakkal brought to convent where abuse took place

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Amidst tight security, the investigation team on Sunday took former Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal, who was arrested for allegedly raping a nun, to St Francis Mission House, Kuravilangad, where the crime purportedly took place, as part of evidence collection.

He was taken to room no. 20, the guest room, where as per the victim's complaint, the rape took place. He was staying in the room, according to the complaint.

He was taken to the convent in a convoy of police vehicles from the Kottayam Police Club. The entire area was cordoned off and a huge police contingent stood guard in and around the St Francis Mission House. The evidence collection which commenced at 10.25 am ended at 11.15 am. Earlier, the nuns including the victim, staying at the convent were shifted from here.

The police videographed the entire proceedings. However, hundreds of local residents who waited outside the premises of the convent booed at Franco and raised slogans against him while the investigators took him back.

He was brought back to the Kottayam Police Club by 12, where he is lodged by the police. Earlier, the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, Pala, rejected the bail plea of the accused and sent him to police custody till 2.30 pm on Monday.

Meanwhile, the investigation team will approach the court seeking permission to conduct a polygraph test of Franco. According to the officers, the application will be filed on Monday before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, Pala. He will be produced before the court on Monday.