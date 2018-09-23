Kerala nun rape case: Minister AK Balan justifies delay in arresting Bishop Franco Mulakkal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Law Minister AK Balan has said the delay encountered in arresting Bishop Franco Mulakkal was due to the police’s efforts to collect sufficient evidence in the case. “The delay can be attributed to detailed probe to dig up prosecutable evidence. The accused should not get the benefit of contradictions in the chargesheet and remand report. This was the case with the arrest of actor Dileep also,” he told mediapersons here on Saturday.

Balan said the government action in the bishop case was cent per cent correct. The minister said the government had plans to enact a legislation to protect government land in the Harrisons case.