Kerala nun rape case: Probe team to conduct potency test on Bishop Franco Mulakkal

Published: 23rd September 2018 03:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2018 04:05 AM   |  A+A-

Bishop Franco Mulakkal at the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in Pala | Vishnu Prathap

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which arrested Bishop Franco Mulakkal in the nun rape case on Friday night, will now conduct his potency test and collect his body fluids as well as DNA samples to prove the crime.

The SIT on Saturday got the bishop in custody for two days after presenting him before Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in Pala. Though three days were sought, the SIT was given time only till 2.30 pm on Monday, following which he has to be presented again before the court.

As per the custody report, the details of which were accessed by Express, the SIT has so far collected statements of the witnesses.

Public prosecutor Manju said: "The investigation team also needs to recover clothes the accused had worn at the time of the crime apart from his laptop, mobile phone and other evidence."According to investigating officer DySP K Subash, the bishop will be taken to Kuravilangad convent on Sunday as part of collecting further evidence. "The sisters at the convent have been asked to stay away," he said.

During the hearing, the Bishop submitted before magistrate Lakshmi K S the police had forcibly taken samples of his body fluids and blood. He requested the court to prevent the police from doing so.
The prosecutor said the bishop would be further interrogated.

"This is because the statement made after the arrest is qualitatively more standing than those made earlier. The SIT will be able to ascertain whether the accused is hiding any information," the prosecutor added.

