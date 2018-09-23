Home States Kerala

Mullappally Ramachandran to assume office as KPCC chief on September 27

Mullappally, a seven term Lok Sabha MP, was the Union minister of state for agriculture in the Narasimha Rao government.

Mullappaly Ramachandran (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The newly-appointed KPCC chief Mullappaly Ramachandran will assume office on September 27. Sources said he will be accorded a rousing welcome at the Thriruvananthapuram airport on September 26.  

The date was fixed after his meeting with AICC president Rahul Gandhi and CWC member and senior Congress leader A K Antony the other day in New Delhi. Mullappally met the senior leaders along with his team of working presidents Kodikkunnil Suresh, K Sudhakaran and M I Shanavas and publicity committee chairman K Muraleedharan.

Mullappally, a seven term Lok Sabha MP was the Union minister of state for agriculture in the Narasimha Rao government. He was also the minister of state for home in the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government.  Mullappally has already said his focus would be to get maximum seats for the party and the UDF in the coming election and that he would work with an action plan for the same.

A politician with a clean image, Mullappally was anointed to the post of KPCC chief following the strong intervention of Antony who considers him as his Man Friday.It is learnt the new KPCC chief will do a major revamp in the party state committee and later will change some of the under-performing DCC too.

