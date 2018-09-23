Home States Kerala

PM Modi is first accused in Rafale deal: Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala

The defense contract was announced by the Prime Minister during his visit to France in April 2015, leaving the then defense minister Manohar Parikkar flabbergasted, said Chennithala.

Published: 23rd September 2018 02:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2018 02:50 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala (File photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the first accused in the Rafale scam. In a statement issued here on Saturday, Chennithala said former French President Francois Hollande’s revelation about Anil Ambani’s Reliance Defense proved the Prime Minister has cheated the nation. The revelation, that his government has no say in selecting the Ambani company as the service partner for Rafale jet manufacturer Dassault, also proves the BJP-led NDA government has connived with Ambani putting the nation’s interest at risk.

The defense contract was announced by the Prime Minister during his visit to France in April 2015, leaving the then defense minister Manohar Parikkar flabbergasted, said Chennithala.The decision to go with a smaller purchase and select Reliance as the offset partner instead of the public sector Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd can only be seen as quid pro quo deal by Modi with the crony capitalist, he said.The Rafale deal becomes more murkier when one learns that the Ambani company was floated only 12 days before the deal.

He said the contract for technology transfer agreed upon during the UPA regime was summarily scrapped by the Modi government. The present government is answerable to the country as to why the price per unit of Rafale jet was increased from `590 crore to `1,690 crore, said Chennithala.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ramesh Chennithala Rafale deal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anand Piramal and Isha Ambani. (Photo | Twitter)
Watch Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal’s engagement bash in Italy
Piyush Goyal announces new mines in Parasia, aims employment generation
Gallery
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw
Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival, begins in Munich, Germany, on 22 September. A celebration of Bavarian folk traditions, the event is attended by more than 6.2 million tourists from around the world. (Photo | AFP)
IN PICTURES | Oktoberfest 2018: The world's largest beer festival