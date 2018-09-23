Probe into Jesna missing case moving at snail’s pace

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Investigators seem to be groping in the dark in the Jesna missing case. Jesna, a college student, has been missing for the past six months and all efforts to trace her had turned futile.

With no new information coming forth, the family and friends of Jesna are losing their faith in the police team that has been investigating the case. According to the action council, even after 180 days of investigation, the police could not come up with a solid lead.

The members of the council alleged that the probe that was going on in and outside the state at a fast pace has lost steam.

Though the police had recorded Jesna’s classmate’s statement several times, they couldn’t gather any conclusive leads that would pinpoint the reason behind her disappearance. “We are told that the investigations are on and are being carried out under the leadership of IG Manoj Abraham. But with no conclusive evidence coming up, it seems the police too are slowly losing interest,” alleged the action council members.

The investigation that was started based on the image captured on a CCTV near Mundakayam bus stand too has come to a nought, they said.