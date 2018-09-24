Home States Kerala

As days turn sunny, tourists flock to Munnar to see blooming Neelakurinji

The collapse of the Periyavara Bridge, which connects Munnar with the Eravikulam Park, had prevented the tourists from visiting it.

Published: 24th September 2018 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2018 06:14 AM

Neelakurinji.

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: With the Neelakurinji at the Eravikulam National Park in Idukki blooming splendidly, tourists have started flocking to the misty hills to witness nature’s amazing marvel, which happens once in 12 years.

Despite the rain ravage in Munnar last month, the flowers bloomed across its hill stations, including at Rajamala, Kolukkumala, Kottakamboor, Vattavada and Kanthalloor, making small-scale vendors, businessmen and other stakeholders, particularly the Tourism Department, enthusiastic.

The collapse of the Periyavara Bridge, which connects Munnar with the Eravikulam Park, had prevented the tourists from visiting it. Besides, the restriction imposed by the District Collector on the tourism sector too was a reason.

After the restriction was lifted, tourists started reaching the hill station, with the District Tourism Promotion Council and Munnar Hotels and Resorts Association taking efforts to attract tourists. As per the Forest Department data, more than 25,000 tourists visited the park in the past five days. “To avoid long queues of tourists, we’ve decided to open two more ticket counters, at Old Munnar and Karimutty, on Monday,’’ Munnar wildlife warden R Lakshmi. KSRTC will start minibus service from Munnar to Rajamala from Monday.

Plucking is punishable

The Forest Department has decided to impose a penalty on those who try to uproot or pluck flowers from the park. At least 12 people have been caught so far. “Strict instruction has been given to all the officers to tackle the stealing of kurinji,” said Munnar wildlife warden R Lakshmi.

