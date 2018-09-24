Bishop Franco Mulakkal taken to convent for more evidence

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM:Amid tight security, the investigation team on Sunday took Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal, who was arrested for allegedly raping a nun, to St Francis Mission House, Kuravilangad, where the crime purportedly took place, as part of evidence collection.

From the Kottayam Police Club, the bishop was taken in a convoy of police vehicles to the guest room (No. 20), where as per the victim’s complaint, the rape took place. He was staying in the room, according to the complaint.

The entire area was cordoned off and a huge police contingent stood guard in and around the St Francis Mission House. The evidence collection which commenced at 10.25 am ended at 11.15 am.Earlier, the nuns including the victim, staying at the convent were shifted from here. The police videographed the entire proceedings.