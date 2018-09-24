Case against actor Joy Mathew for demonstration on SM Street

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The police have registered a case against actor-director Joy Mathew for taking part in a demonstration at SM Street in the city in support of the nuns who were on an agitation demanding the arrest of Bishop Franco Mulakkal.

According to the Town police, 25 other identifiable persons have also been charged under Section 283 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation) of the Indian Penal Code in connection with the incident. Joy and others had staged a demonstration at the SM Street on September 12, around 5 pm, in support of the agitating nuns.

In April, District Collector U V Jose had issued an order banning all sorts of events and protests in the renovated SM Street. “They have been charged for violating the District Collector’s order in this regard,” said the police.

The district administration banned protests and meetings in SM Street on the basis of the understanding that they were posing an inconvenience to people, especially in the evenings.