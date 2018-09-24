Home States Kerala

Case against actor Joy Mathew for demonstration on SM Street

In April, District Collector U V Jose had issued an order banning all sorts of events and protests in the renovated SM Street.

Published: 24th September 2018 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2018 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

Joy_Mathew

Joy Mathew (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The police have registered a case against actor-director Joy Mathew for taking part in a demonstration at SM Street in the city in support of the nuns who were on an agitation demanding the arrest of Bishop Franco Mulakkal.

According to the Town police, 25 other identifiable persons have also been charged under Section 283 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation) of the Indian Penal Code in connection with the incident. Joy and others had staged a demonstration at the SM Street on September 12, around 5 pm, in support of the agitating nuns.

In April, District Collector U V Jose had issued an order banning all sorts of events and protests in the renovated SM Street. “They have been charged for violating the District Collector’s order in this regard,” said the police.

The district administration banned protests and meetings in SM Street on the basis of the understanding that they were posing an inconvenience to people, especially in the evenings.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Joy Mathew S M street Bishop Franco Mulakkal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LeBron James makes animated appearance at 'Smallfoot' premiere
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (File| PTI)
Terrorism and peace talks can't take place together: Army Chief Bipin Rawat
Gallery
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw
Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival, begins in Munich, Germany, on 22 September. A celebration of Bavarian folk traditions, the event is attended by more than 6.2 million tourists from around the world. (Photo | AFP)
IN PICTURES | Oktoberfest 2018: The world's largest beer festival