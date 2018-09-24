Home States Kerala

Despite moratorium, flood-hit government employees get loan recovery notices

The government had recommended a one-year moratorium on repayment of normal loans and six months for education loans after the deluge.

Published: 24th September 2018 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2018 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the state government asks its employees to take part in the salary challenge in the wake of the floods, some employees who were affected by the disaster are at the receiving end. Reason: The government’s decision to provide a one-year moratorium on loan repayments has not been implemented so far. When some employees approached the banks, the officials said they haven’t received any official directive from the government. In the fallout, many have even received loan recovery notices.

The government had recommended a one-year moratorium on repayment of normal loans and six months for education loans after the deluge. A State Level Bankers Committee (SLBC) had approved the decision. As per the decision, the moratorium period was to be valid from July 31. For those who had taken agriculture loans, a five-year extension was given and loan recovery proceedings had been suspended for three months.

As per Section 13 of the National Disaster Management Act, 2005, the loan repayment moratorium should be granted to the people who live in the affected places. Santosh (name changed), a Thrissur native and an employee of the Fire and Rescue Services Department, is one of those feeling the pinch.

“My house was built with the House Building Advance scheme loan of `15 lakh taken from SBI. But my house was damaged in the floods. We pinned our hopes on the government’s promise in waiving off the loans for one year apart from the compensation of Rs 10,000. However, I received a loan recovery notice a few days ago,” he said.

“When I approached the SBI Chalakudy branch, the officials were unaware of any such moratorium. My family is at the receiving end. I am paying Rs 20,000 as the housing loan EMI even though I am contributing for the salary challenge too. Hope the government will act fast. Otherwise, my life will be in severe crisis,” he added.

However, an SBI spokesman said all bank branches have been instructed to implement the moratorium decision.Just like Santosh, many flood-hit employees are struggling to make both ends meet. “We have no issues in taking part in the salary challenge. But the government should keep its promise. We have many financial liabilities,” said a Revenue Department employee.

Meanwhile, M V Jayarajan, private secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, said that the government has done everything for granting the moratorium.“The SLBC has taken a decision to grant moratorium after the recommendation made by the cabinet. All state-owned cooperative banks have started implementing it. Other banks should also instruct their branches to implement it. If any bank branches don’t comply with it, then it is a serious concern. Chief Secretary Tom Jose had even sent a letter to the principal secretary of the National Disaster Management Agency on September 18. The government also informed the agency to prioritise the issue of the moratorium in the next meeting,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala floods loan recovery notices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LeBron James makes animated appearance at 'Smallfoot' premiere
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (File| PTI)
Terrorism and peace talks can't take place together: Army Chief Bipin Rawat
Gallery
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw
Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival, begins in Munich, Germany, on 22 September. A celebration of Bavarian folk traditions, the event is attended by more than 6.2 million tourists from around the world. (Photo | AFP)
IN PICTURES | Oktoberfest 2018: The world's largest beer festival