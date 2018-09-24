Home States Kerala

If Church punishes Sister Lucy,we will support her: Sister Anupama

The Church is taking revenge on the nuns who have expressed their solidarity with the protest.

Published: 24th September 2018 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2018 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Is this how the Church is planning to punish the supporters? Several questions have risen with the Church taking action against Sr Lucy Kalapura and Bar Yuhanon Ramban, who have participated in the protest of the nuns demanding the arrest of former Bishop Franco Mulakkal.

ALSO READ | Kerala nun rape case: Bishop Franco Mulakkal brought to convent where abuse took place

Lucy, a member of the Franciscan Clarist Congregation residing at Karakkal Convent under the Mananthavady diocese of the Syro Malabar Church, had announced her solidarity with the nuns staging a protest demanding the arrest of Franco. According to sources, she was restricted orally by the Church authorities through the Mother Superior from performing her duties on Sunday.

“A nun has her rights to express her feelings and it is her freedom, the Church cannot keep her away from expressing them,” said Sr Anupama, one of the five nuns who protested. “Sr Lucy has joined us knowing it is her choice. She thought of it as a right thing to do by supporting us. If action is taken against her for supporting us then we will all stand by her, supporting her,” she said.

The Church is taking revenge on the nuns who have expressed their solidarity with the protest. “The action taken against the nun was expected by the people. This is the first step by the Church to silence their entire community from expressing their freedom. By this action, the authorities want to suppress them from coming to the forefront in the future,” said Fr Augustine Vattoly, convenor, Save Our Sisters (SOS) Action Council.

ALSO READ | Kerala nun rape case: Probe team to conduct potency test on Bishop Franco Mulakkal

Meanwhile, the action taken against Bar Yuhanon Ramban of the Jacobite Syrian Church, who participated in the protest of the nuns announcing his solidarity with them, is shocking, said Fr Peter Ellimootil Corepiscopa. “It has been a shocking action by the Church. This has been a great step in the history of Catholic Church, surely it will have its impact on others as well. With all the incidents that are happening, this is what we understand,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bishop Franco Mulakkal Kerala nun rape case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LeBron James makes animated appearance at 'Smallfoot' premiere
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (File| PTI)
Terrorism and peace talks can't take place together: Army Chief Bipin Rawat
Gallery
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw
Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival, begins in Munich, Germany, on 22 September. A celebration of Bavarian folk traditions, the event is attended by more than 6.2 million tourists from around the world. (Photo | AFP)
IN PICTURES | Oktoberfest 2018: The world's largest beer festival