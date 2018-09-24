Home States Kerala

Kudumbashree trains workers to rebuild state

The contribution of Kudumbashree members in developing the state has been immense and this time too they have proved their worth.

Published: 24th September 2018 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2018 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

Kudumbashree

Workers at the Kudumbashree’s relief kit collection and distribution centre in Kalamassery

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: The contribution of Kudumbashree members in developing the state has been immense and this time too they have proved their worth. Aimed at marking their presence in the collective effort to rebuild the lives of people affected by the flood, Kudumbashree is training its members in construction works. 

Minister for Local Self-Government Body A C Moideen inaugurated the project on Saturday. He highlighted the work of Kudumbashree in rebuilding the flood-hit state and exhorted them to be a part of the cleaning mission that continues until October 2.

“Over 25 lakh people are depending on the construction sector for their livelihood. But, it is the people from outside the state who have been employed more in this sector. The initiative by Kudumbashree will create more employment opportunities for the people in the state,” he said.

At present, 1.75 lakh houses are being constructed under the Life Mission, while for those who don’t own land, it would also be taken care of. When the state enters the third phase, opportunities in the construction sector will be higher and can be exploited by Kudumbashree members.

