Kummanam Rajasekharan to reach state on Wednesday

Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan will be arriving in the state on September 26 for a four-day programme.

Published: 24th September 2018 06:56 AM

Kummanam Rajasekharan

Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan | Express Photo

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan will be arriving in the state on September 26 for a four-day programme. He will reach here at 4 pm after attending the agriculture research centre programme at Kolhapur.

ALSO READ | Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan to present NABH certificate to Attukal Devi Institute of Medical Sciences

Kummanam will be visiting the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology and will be releasing a book on the late Prime Minister A B Vajpayee at the Press club, at 6 pm.On September 27, he will be attending a programme at 3 pm to felicitate people who were part of the rescue operations during the floods in Alappuzha. He will inaugurate the ‘Naimasaranyam’ project at 5 pm.

On September 28, he will inaugurate the heritage study centre at Aranmula and attend the memorial of departed Chengannur bishop of the Orthodox Church, Mar Athanasios. Later, he will attend the River Day festival programme and a snake boat event. He will also inaugurate the meeting to felicitate flood relief workers at Pandanad.

Kummanam will attend the K M Munshi lecture series at CMS College, Kottayam, at 10 am on September 29, and will later inaugurate the palliative clinic of Mandiram Hospital at Mannanam. He will also lay the foundation stone of the new block of Kottayam Press Club and will inaugurate a Red Cross programme.
He will participate in the Deepika Business Magazine meeting at KE College, Mannanam, at 4.30 pm and will inaugurate a function at Kummanam Ilangavu temple at 6 pm. He will return to Delhi on September 30 from the Cochin International Airport.

