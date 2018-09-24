Home States Kerala

Local residents boo bishop, raise slogans

Hundreds of local residents, who waited outside the premises of the convent, booed at the bishop and raised slogans against him while the investigators took him back.

Published: 24th September 2018 06:30 AM

Police bringing Bishop Franco Mulakkal for collecting evidence at Kuravilangad convent in Kottayam | Vishnu prathap

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Hundreds of local residents, who waited outside the premises of the convent, booed at the bishop and raised slogans against him while the investigators took him back. He was brought back to the Kottayam Police Club by 12, where he is lodged by the police.

Earlier, the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, Pala, had rejected the bail plea of the accused and sent him to police custody till 2.30 pm on Monday. Meanwhile, the investigation team will approach the court seeking permission to conduct a polygraph test of the bishop. According to the officers, the application will be filed on Monday before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, Pala.

