Nun faces wrath of Church for supporting rape victim

A nun who participated in the agitation demanding Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal’s arrest has been barred from church activities, including teaching the Bible and offering Holy Communion.

KALPETTA:A nun who participated in the agitation demanding Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal’s arrest has been barred from church activities, including teaching the Bible and offering Holy Communion.Sister Lucy Kalappura of Mananthavady Diocese has been taking catechism classes for Class X students and also engaging in various activities of St Mary’s Church, Karakkamala, in Wayanad, for the past three years.

Lucy had joined the protest outside the Kerala High Court, demanding the arrest of Bishop Franco for allegedly raping a nun.After he was arrested on Saturday, the fortnight-long protest was called off.
Lucy told Express: “I don’t know why such an action was initiated against me. I wish to know what’s the mistake I committed. I reached the convent on Sunday around 5.30 am. That’s when I was informed by the Mother Superior that I’ve been removed from all religious duties.”

Lucy, however, has not received any written notice in this regard.At the protest venue in Kochi, Lucy had said the Church should be prepared to correct itself if any lapses had occurred, and extended her unwavering support to the nuns seeking justice in the case. She has also been speaking to journalists about the case.

“The Church had maintained utter silence when the complaint against the bishop surfaced and in the days that followed. But it took no time in reacting to my participation in the agitation,” she added.

‘Disturbance to the believers forced move against Sr Lucy’

An official statement issued on Sunday by St Mary’s Church vicar Fr Stephen Kottakkal refuted reports that the Catholic Church has taken disciplinary action against the nun for taking part in the stir demanding the bishop’s arrest.“The congregation can’t take action against Sister Lucy. Neither can I. In recent times, her writings and posts on social media and her participation in media discussions have been causing much disturbance to the believers. She has been taking Bible classes for children here. Parents have informed me over the phone and in person that they don’t want Sister Lucy to give them the Holy Communion or teach their children. I had apprised Mother Superior of this who in turn informed Sister Lucy,” Fr Stephen said in the statement.

“As the church vicar, I only tried to inform her the general sentiment that has evolved among the believers and the community. The Church hasn’t imposed any restrictions on her,” the priest added.Sister Lucy has been facing attack for quite some time from a section of social media users over her Facebook posts supporting the agitating nuns. On September 13, she had filed a complaint with Panamaram police in this regard.

