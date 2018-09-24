Home States Kerala

Scores denied welfare pension due to anomalies in system

The last time she received the quarterly pension was during Easter.

Published: 24th September 2018 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2018 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Gopika Varrier
Express News Service

 THRISSUR:It was very recently that Alphonsa, who has been crippled by polio, came to know the government has blocked her welfare pension of Rs 1,100 per month, because she is “dead” as per official records.

“We are confused and worried as it is our only hope amid the poverty and other issues. She cried for long when she came to know the pension has been blocked for no valid reason,” said Thresya, Alphonsa’s mother. Because Alphonsa cannot stand or walk, she is unable to go to offices to enquire about the denial of pension.

“I am all alive here. Who marked me dead? Neither the officials nor the councillor visited us before the officials marked me as dead. I had to visit the bank and the corporation office many times in this regard,” said a teary-eyed Alphonsa.  

The last time she received the quarterly pension was during Easter. Thresya used to work as a cook in a nearby school, which she discontinued due to bad health. If Alphonsa is dead as per records, Rosy Kochappan, who ekes out a living by selling lotteries, is denied her pension as she owns a luxury car, as per the official records! Strangely, official records show that Rosy Kochappan owns a Honda City car; even the vehicle number is also added. This is when Rosy waits for the mercy of the Corporation to renovate her tile-roofed house.

“I don’t even know which car it is. I have two daughters, one of whom is a widow. Even though they are earning their own, the welfare pension was a great relief,” she added.In the civil station division of Thrissur Corporation alone, 33 people have been denied their welfare pension. They are either dead or own luxury cars.

As per the data, around 5,600 people in Thrissur Corporation has been denied welfare pension. Mayor Ajitha Jayarajan assured the problem will be resolved soon. “It should be some software or technical errors, and we have instructed officials to verify the list again as soon as possible. Those who have been marked dead wrongly will be corrected. At the same time, those who are receiving the pension undeservingly will be removed from the list,” she said.People from Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode and other districts have faced similar issues in availing welfare pensions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
welfare pension

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LeBron James makes animated appearance at 'Smallfoot' premiere
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (File| PTI)
Terrorism and peace talks can't take place together: Army Chief Bipin Rawat
Gallery
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw
Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival, begins in Munich, Germany, on 22 September. A celebration of Bavarian folk traditions, the event is attended by more than 6.2 million tourists from around the world. (Photo | AFP)
IN PICTURES | Oktoberfest 2018: The world's largest beer festival