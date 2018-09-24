Stranded navy man Abhilash Tomy to be rescued on Monday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Rough seas and bad weather on Sunday thwarted efforts to rescue injured Indian Navy commander Abhilash Tomy, whose yacht was dismasted in a storm mid-way across the south Indian ocean on Friday. Tomy, who is representing India at the Golden Globe Race (GGR), is immobile due to a back injury.

ALSO READ | Hit by storm, Commander Abhilash Tomy suffers back injury

Amid growing concerns about his health, a Navy spokesman, however, had some positive news. “Tomy shall be picked up in the next 16 hours (by Monday evening) by French vessel Osiris.” The 39-year-old will then be shifted to Australian Naval ship HMAS Ballarat, which has left Perth to bring him.Though the Indian Navy’s P8i aircraft had established visual contact with Tommy’s vessel S V Thuriya on Sunday, rough seas — with waves as high as 10-12 ft — and heavy clouding kept rescuers from reaching him. The boat was damaged, with the mast hanging on the side.

The Navy officer is approximately 1,900 nautical miles from Perth and 2,700 nautical miles from Cape Comorin. The earliest arrival of the Indian Navy ship INS Satpura his location would only be by Friday.

“The capability of our P8i has been a humongous force multiplier, who has given us and the Australian MRCC a huge input into the state of Thuriya for planning purposes,” said the Navy spokesman.

Tomy safe on boat, immobile due to back injury, says Navy

The Indian Naval Defence attache is in Australia, camping at the regional Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC).Meanwhile, the Australian Rescue Coordination centre at Canberra is coordinating the mission in conjunction with many agencies, including the Australian Defence Department and the Indian Navy.“Continuous watch over the boat is being maintained by the Indian Navy and Royal Australian Air Force till rescue is completed,” said the Indian Navy spokesman.

Regarding the health condition of Tomy, the spokesman said the officer in his last text message had indicated he is safe on the boat. However, he is immobile due to the back injury.Tomy was representing India in the Golden Globe Race 2018 on an indigenously-built sailing vessel S V Thuriya. The Kochi native, who became the first Indian to have circumnavigated the globe in 2013, is the only Indian participating in the race.

Tomy’s vessel was dismasted in extremely rough weather and sea conditions, with wind speeds of 130 kmph, on Friday. At the time of the incident, he was in third position and had sailed over 10,500 nautical miles since the race began on July 1.The prestigious Golden Globe Race was flagged off from Les Sables d’Olonne, France, on July 1. A total of 18 sailors were in the starting line-up.

ALSO READ | Injured officer Abhilash Tomy located by Navy, rescue efforts on

Special invitee

Commander Tomy was a special invitee at the race, which is being held to commemorate 50 years of Sir Robin Knox-Johnston’s successful completion of the solo, unassisted and non-stop circumnavigation in 312 days.Competitors will have sailing conditions similar to 1968, without modern navigation aids.