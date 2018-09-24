Home States Kerala

‘Will continue protests till nuns’ freedom, safety are ensured’

Though Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal has been arrested in the case related to the alleged rape of a nun, the mission of the SOS Action Council, which had demanded his arrest, is not over.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:Though Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal has been arrested in the case related to the alleged rape of a nun, the mission of the SOS Action Council, which had demanded his arrest, is not over.Now, the council is planning to protest against the Church’s move to take action against the nuns and priests who announced their solidarity with the victim by participating in the protests to demand Franco’s arrest.
On Sunday, the council held a meeting to discuss the latest issue and plan future protests. It has decided to continue the protest till justice is served to the agitating nuns.

“The protest started by the Action Council demanding Franco’s arrest has ended. But we must also ensure the safety of the nuns and priests who participated in the protest,” said Fr Augustine Vattoly, convenor, SOS Action Council.The protest was not against the believers or Christianity. Rather, it was to ensure the accused was punished, he said.

“The Church must not act as protector of rapists and alleged land grabbers. Instead, they must act against the accused. Everyone makes mistakes. But the Church should admit the mistakes and hand such people over to the law, instead of protecting them by suppressing others,” he said.The meeting decided to establish samithis in every district to continue the protests till Franco was punished by the law. Women will lead the protests.

A women convention will be held on October 2 at Vanchi Square in Kochi. “The council has just started the protest. We have a long way to go with regard to the issues faced by nuns in the Church. We will fight till the freedom and safety of the nuns are ensured,” said Sr Imelda, who supported the nuns’ protest demanding Franco’s arrest.

Meanwhile, the council will hold discussions with Sr Lucy Kalappura and Yuhanon Ramban, against who the Church took actions, and decide on the mode of protest for their cause.“We will hold discussions with them and protest in the manner they suggest. However, if they do not want any protest, we will not do it,” said Fr Vattoly.

Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal SOS Action Council

