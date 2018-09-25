Central team to submit report in a week; state to seek special package

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Central delegation that toured flood-hit areas to assess the damage will submit its report to the Union government in a week’s time, team leader B R Sharma informed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The delegation, which toured 12 districts, met the Chief Minister here on Monday. Home ministry special secretary Sharma lauded the quick and timely rescue and relief effort launched by the state government during and after the floods. The state was able to adopt exemplary action to clean flood-hit structures, including houses, with the public’s participation, he said.

Sharma said he was surprised by the fact that the public did not raise any complaints regarding rescue operations or the facilities provided at relief camps. The Central delegation had split into four teams to tour flood-hit regions. The teams collected details by visiting the worst-affected areas and also interacting with locals.

Ministers E Chandrasekharan, Mathew T Thomas, V S Sunil Kumar, principal secretary to the CM V S Senthil, IT secretary M Sivasankar, additional chief secretary (revenue) P H Kurian and other top officers were present.

The government is preparing a memorandum requesting a special package from the Centre for rebuilding Kerala, Chief Secretary Tom Jose informed the Central team.