Evidence collected from party members

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The commission constituted to look into the sexual harassment charges against P K Sasi MLA on Monday collected evidences from two district committee members of the DYFI and two local leaders of the CPM from Kanhirapuzha.

The sitting was held at the district committee office of the CPM. The Commission also recorded statements of those who alleged that some CPM leaders were trying to coerce the young DYFI leader, who lodged the complaint, to change her statement against the MLA.

The committee on September 14 collected evidence from the woman, who reiterated her charges against the MLA. The committee was trying to corroborate the statements made by P K Sasi in his reply to the charges. However, the woman reportedly recorded the conversations and presented them to the commission, putting the party in a quandary. Sources said that the Commission will continue with the evidence collection on Tuesday also.