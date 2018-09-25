Government approaches special court to rescue MLAs

P Ramdas By

Express News Service

KOCHI:The LDF Government has come to the rescue of five MLAs who were allegedly involved in destroying public property worth Rs 2.2 lakh during the budget presentation in 2015. The government submitted before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate here on Monday there was only a very remote chance of proving the case and sought permission to withdraw the prosecution against them.

According to police records, when the budget session began in the Assembly at 8.55 am on March 13, 2015, the MLAs rushed to the well, stood on the Speaker’s podium and flung his chair. They damaged an emergency lamp, computer monitor, standby mike and electronic panel.

Following the incident, five Opposition MLAs - E P Jayarajan (who is now Industries Minister), K T Jaleel (Local Administration Minister), V Sivankutty, K Kunjahmed Master and K Ajith, were suspended.

The petition filed by Assistant Public Prosecutor (Ernakulam) M S Aromalunni said the larger and broader ends of public justice warranted an early withdrawal from prosecution in the case with the special court’s sanction.

Police officers cannot register a case against the members without the Speaker’s permission if the alleged offence happened during the session of the House or in the vicinity. A police officer requires authorisation to probe a breach of law, even if it happens inside the Assembly. The police have to seek proper permission from the ‘competent authority’ even before they initiate an investigation on allegations of crimes by legislators during the session.

“There is certain persisting legislative freedom, which is very clear and necessary for the proper functioning of a democracy. The Assembly is functioning under the direct exemplary powers of the Speaker and must not be pulled into a criminal court, particularly here without the Speaker’s sanction. The trial or proceedings, if not sparingly controlled legitimately, may destroy or lower the dignity and privilege of the House,” stated the petition.

“The booking of some members from the many as culprits stumps greater efforts of identification of persons as per their contribution. The 161 statements of many witnesses cited are very vague regarding the proper identification of the persons and their distinct and definite participation. The trial or proceeding in a criminal court must not be wreaking political vendetta,” the petition added.