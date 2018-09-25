Kamala Surayya Award for Sreemathi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:Former Health Minister and Member of Parliament, P K Sreemathi, has been selected for the Kamala Surayya Excellence Award 2018 instituted by Kerala Kalakendram. The award honours successful women from various fields. The other winners are Indira Ramakrishna Pillai, former chairperson of Kerala State Social Welfare Board; Annamma Baby Thankachan, MD, Thanima Group, Ras Al Khaimah and Anandi Ramachandran, director of Asiatic Group of Companies, Sharjah.

Former Maharashtra Governor K Sankaranarayan will present the award at a function at Panakkad Hall on October 5.