Support pours in for CUK teachers, students

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: A section of civil society on Monday formed a ‘Save CUK Forum’ to counter the alleged attempt of the authorities of Central University of Kerala to target teachers and students with different political views. In the inaugural meeting of the forum, social activist Vidya Dinker said what was happening in CUK was part of a pattern seen across the country.

She said the RSS was using false notions such as nationalism and Hindutva to oppress alternative views. “We as civil society should unite with our differences and diversity, which are real, and oppose the RSS-BJP,” she said.

Surendranath, retired faculty member of Nehru Arts and Science College, who chaired the meeting, said the atmosphere in CUK was not conducive to education. “Since the present Vice-Chancellor took charge four years ago, he has been pandering to the RSS and attacking the student community,” he said at the meeting held at Hosdurg Guest House. Activists K M Venugopal, Sunny Amba th, Mohanan and Ambalathara Kunhikrishan participated in the meeting.

AIYF protest

AIYF and AISF - the youth and student organisations of CPI - pitched tent and held a half-day protest in front of CUK campus in Periya. AIYF state secretary Mahesh Kakkat said universities under the present Central Government, were killing the ability of students and teachers to react to injustice.

Petition for Pannian

Meanwhile, around 1,000 persons, including academics from around the world, signed the petition to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking his intervention in the suspension of Prasad Pannian from the post of the head of the Department of English and Comparative Literature. Central University of Kerala suspended him after he posted a message on Facebook condemning the arrest of a Dalit scholar after the Vice-Chancellor pressed criminal charge against him for breaking a glass cabinet of the fire extinguisher.