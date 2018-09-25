Top cop invokes god and promotions to spur donations

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: Kasargod district police chief A Srinivas has invoked god, promotions and punishment to nudge his officers to part with one month’s salary for rebuilding flood-hit Kerala.In a circular, Srinivas listed out 30 reasons for giving up 30 days’ salary, urging officers to donate because the government took a compassionate stance during disciplinary inquiries against them.

Reminding the officers of the government’s ‘magnanimity’, Srinivas said that it was payback time. Though he maintained that giving up the salary was entirely a voluntary act and the six-page circular was only to “motivate” the officers to donate, it has not gone down well with the rank and file.The list of the government’s benevolence included the opportunity to have ‘darshan’ and serve god at Sabarimala. He said when people spend money and time to visit Sabarimala, police officers can have a glimpse of the god and serve him while on duty.

The police get to play bugle at the funeral of even retired officers, which other departments are not entitled to.Police officers often got discounts on rent from house owners. “I need not elaborate on that,” he wrote. Apart from that, children of officers went to school in police bus for free and officers enjoyed subsidy on their mess.

Apart from promotion to existing vacancies, the government has given other types of promotions like grade promotion and creation of ex-cadre posts, he said.The government also permitted the functioning of police associations. By doing so, the government has given the chance for anyone to let the government hear their voice without affecting their discipline, he reminded them, thus underscoring the moral obligation to be part of the ‘salary challenge’ and contribute one month’s salary.

When contacted, Srinivas denied that the circular had a tone of intimidation, and said it was only to motivate the officers to join hands with the government to rebuild Kerala.“Two-thirds of the officers have expressed their willingness to donate one month’s salary to the CMDRF. One-third said they are not willing,” he revealed.