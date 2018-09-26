Home States Kerala

CM  Pinarayi Vijayan to open Kerala Travel Mart tomorrow

With the Malabar region as its theme, the KTM will focus on measures for tourism’s  resurgence.

Published: 26th September 2018 03:38 AM

Pinarayi Vijayan (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:The tenth edition of Kerala Travel Mart (KTM) will get under way at the Grand Hyatt  Hotel here on Thursday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the biennial conclave of tourism stakeholders from across the world which will be on till Sunday, the KTM organisers told reporters here.

“There will be 593 international buyers and 1,090 domestic buyers taking part in the meet. Though we expected a rise in the number of cancellations, it didn’t happen,” said Baby Mathew,  KTM president.
Experiential tourism will be the flavour of the upcoming edition, with ‘Jadayu Para’ being showcased as the new destination. Farm tourism, village tourism, ayurveda and yoga will prove an attraction to the 1,600 buyers from 66 countries.

With the Malabar region as its theme, the KTM will focus on measures for tourism’s  resurgence. “Along with new destinations, we will be offering free ship cruises and inland shipping for tourists,” he said.
The KTM will host exhibitions and business meets at Samudrika and Sagara Convention Centres in Willingdon Island. There will 325 sellers in the 400-odd stalls set up at the venue. Around 50 journalists from across the country and abroad will cover the conclave.

The highlight of the event will be the opportunities for world-class buyers and sellers to utilise the platform to interact and promote businesses which will give a fillip to the tourism industry.  Public-private participation is a key feature of KTM-2018 which will have seminars on topics like rainwater harvesting, limiting plastic use and increasing  green cover.

The upcoming KTM is meant to convey to the world the state indeed can surmount any challenge,  said Abraham George, National Tourism Advisory Committee former president and expert member. The KTM Society has set up a Task Force for rehabilitation efforts by bringing together 28 organisations from the tourism sector.   

