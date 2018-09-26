Combing operations upped to prevent Maoists from entering state

Ajay Kanth By

Express News Service

KOCHI:Special teams of the Kerala police have upped their combing operation in Wayanad, Malappuram and Kannur following inputs that Maoists from Andhra-Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee, accused of shooting down two TDP leaders, might have crossed into Kerala for hiding with the support of local Maoists.

It was on Sunday that a group of Maoists had shot dead TDP MLA Kidari Sarveswara Rao from Araku Valley and former TDP MLA Siveri Soma when they were returning from a meeting at Liptuputtu village in Dumbriguda mandal, Andhra Pradesh.

Intelligence officers said there was a high possibility for the Maoist gang to spread into splinter groups and sneak into the tri-junction spread across Kerala-Tamil Nadu-Karnataka instead of Odisha though the attack took place 10 km away from Odisha border.

“For Maoists from Central zone covering Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar, Kerala has been a soft target for hibernation. With agencies already evaluating the possibility of the attack group shifting to Odisha, the insurgents might go for an alternative plan. We are assessing all possibilities to nab the accused,” said an officer. Kannur Range Inspector General Balram Kumar Upadhyay said the police have already tightened surveillance in Maoist-infested areas. “We have put the police force on alert in districts bordering Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Special teams are doing combing operations in the forest areas. We have taken necessary steps to thwart the attempts by the Maoists to sneak into Kerala,” he said.

Officers said the state police have been coordinating with their counterparts in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu for sanitising the entire stretch of areas falling under the tri-junction. As per inputs, the Grey Hound officers of Andhra Pradesh have already launched a massive manhunt for the Maoist group and have passed on vital details about the suspects to the Kerala police.