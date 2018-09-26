Home States Kerala

e-pharmacies: Druggists plan shutdown on Friday

The druggists in the state have planned for a shutdown on Friday.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:The druggists in the state have planned for a shutdown on Friday. This follows after the All Kerala Chemists and Druggists Association (AKCDA) has called for the same in protest against the proposed changes in the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and to bring in e-pharmacies.
According to AKCDA, the shutdown in the state is part of the nation-wide protest called by All India Organization of Chemists and Druggists Association.

“Once the e-pharmacy programme gets rolled out, it will directly affect the livelihood of 8.5 lakh druggists in the nation and their families,” said P Madhavankutty, chairman, AKCDA. According to him, when it comes to state, the protest is also against the ‘unlawful’ inspection being conducted by the Excise Department at medical shops.

“We fear once the e-pharmacy system comes into effect, substandard and spurious drugs might get sold from e-platforms. Also, psychotropic drugs will become readily available,” said Madhavankutty. Meanwhile, as per the draft rules released by the Centre in the first week of September, no person shall distribute or sell drugs through e-pharmacy portal unless registered.

It also adds that to check sale of drugs covered under the categories of the narcotic and psychotropic as referred to in the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, certain restrictions were also imposed.

