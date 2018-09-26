Home States Kerala

Farmer commits suicide in Wayanad

Burdened by escalating debts, a farmer committed suicide in Wayanad district on Tuesday.

Published: 26th September 2018 03:39 AM

By Express News Service

KALPETTA:Burdened by escalating debts, a farmer committed suicide in Wayanad district on Tuesday. He was found dead in an estate. The deceased is Ramdas, 58, a native of Kurichipatta, Pulpally.

The Pulpally police said they received information about the death of the farmer around 11.30 am. The person had availed of loans from about four banks and lending agencies. “According to local people, Ramdas had a debt of over Rs 4 lakh,” said a policeman.  A bottle of poison was recovered from the side of the body. The deceased had been reported missing from home since Monday night. A case has been registered.

Ramdas used to cultivate banana, ginger and other crops on land which he had taken on lease.
He had taken loans from banks, lending agencies and individuals to invest in agriculture and to get his daughter married off. According to sources,  Ramdas was tensed as he was unable to pay off his debts.
In recent times, a few debt-ridden farmers in the state have taken the extreme step. In November 2017, a 59-year-old farmer had committed suicide at Kalathur in Ichilampadi village near Kumbla in Kasargod.
Ramakrishnan Alva, son of Madan Alva, was the deceased. According to his family,  Ramakrishnan had availed of loans and couldn’t repay the dues.

