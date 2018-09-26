Home States Kerala

Indian Navy sailor Abhilash Tomy’s health condition stable

Indian Navy Commander Abhilash Tomy, who was rescued from a remote location in the South Indian Ocean on Monday, was admitted to a hospital in Amsterdam Island on Tuesday.

Published: 26th September 2018 02:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2018 02:17 AM

Indian Navy commander Abhilash Tomy

By Express News Service

KOCHI:Indian Navy Commander Abhilash Tomy, who was rescued from a remote location in the South Indian Ocean on Monday, was admitted to a hospital in Amsterdam Island on Tuesday.According to the Navy, the Golden Globe Race organisers have said that his health condition is stable and he is recuperating.

The Australian Navy vessel HMAS Ballarat, which set off from Perth two days ago, is expected  to reach Amsterdam Island on Wednesday. Indian Navy vessel INS Satpura is also sailing towards the island and is expected to reach on Thursday. The Navy vessel will shift him to Australia after consultation with medical experts through teleconferencing. Perth is 3,527 km away from Amsterdam Island and it will take three days for a vessel to cover the distance.

Rescue act

Tomy, who was participating in the Golden Globe Race, was stranded at a remote location in the South Indian Ocean after his yacht got caught in a storm, which dismasted and rolled the yacht. Tomy had sustained grievous back injury and was rescued by French fisheries patrol vessel Osiris on Monday, three days after the incident.

As there is no airstrip to land winged aircraft in Amsterdam Island and helicopters can’t reach the location, doctors are waiting for the arrival of Australian Navy vessel to shift him, said a Navy spokesperson.
“The Navy has said the X-ray results don’t show any serious injury and his condition is stable. He is under sedation. He will be under observation for some days. The doctor at Amsterdam is updating doctors in Australia about his health condition through teleconferencing,” said Abhilash’s father Lt Commander (retd) V C Tomy.

“The health condition of Abhilash is stable and the X-ray report says his condition is ‘not too bad’. As per the information we got he was able to communicate and also had food. Presently he is under sedation. Further medical tests are in progress. A French doctor stationed at Amsterdam Island attended to him. There are no major injuries,” said defence public relations officer Sridhar Warrier.

