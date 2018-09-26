Kadakampally to launch Resurgent Kerala Loan on Friday

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Resurgent Kerala Loan, a loan scheme to be worked out through Kudumbashree Mission, will be launched on September 28. Cooperative and Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran will inaugurate the project in Kunnamkulam.

Resurgent Kerala Loan aims at providing financial assistance to the flood-hit families to rebuild their lives step by step. Through the scheme, the Kudumbashree members will get interest-free loans up to `1 lakh. Even though the loan has been restricted to Kudumbashree members in the first stage, it will also be made available for others in the next phase.

As per the project, the loans will be provided by cooperative society banks or nationalised banks and it will be sanctioned for neighbourhood groups. The neighbourhood groups can divide the amount by themselves. The loan can be utilised for furnishing their houses which were damaged in the flood or to buy any electronic equipment or furniture. It can also be utilised to bring back the livelihood of the people.

A counselling centre for the flood-hit people will also be opened in Kunnamkulam during the ceremony.