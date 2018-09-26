Kerala Government speeds up preparations: Kadakampally Surendran

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA:Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran said on Tuesday the government will give special thrust to preparations for the coming Sabarimala pilgrimage season in the wake of the extensive damage caused by the flood.

Presiding over a review meeting here, he said the government has initiated measures for ensuring basic facilities for the pilgrims.PWD secretary Kamala Vardhana Rao has been appointed as nodal officer for the implementation of projects to revive flood-affected Pampa and nearby places, he said. The Chief Secretary will monitor the projects, he said.

The restoration work of Pampa will be under the overall control of Tata Projects , said Kadakampally. He said the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has restored two bridges that were covered by sand and silt. The technical team has given its nod to reopen the bridges. Another team of experts will undertake an inspection before the final clearance is given, he said.