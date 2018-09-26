Plus Max Duty Free obstructing probe

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Commissioner of Customs (Preventive)-Kochi on Tuesday submitted before the Kerala High Court that Plus Max Duty-Free (Pvt) Ltd, allegedly involved in the illegal sale of liquor in the duty-free shop in the Thiruvananthapuram airport, is deliberately obstructing the investigation and trying to suppress evidence.

The affidavit was filed in response to a petition challenging the Customs’ order suspending the licence of the warehouse and the duty-free shop.

According to the Customs, in spite of summons, some of the employees of the company have not come forward to give statements. The company was deliberately obstructing the probe by restraining its employees from cooperating with the investigation. The delay in the investigation was due to the lengthy procedures as mandated in the Customs Act. The non-cooperation of company officials has also hindered the probe at different stages.

The case, registered in early June, involves the company clandestinely obtaining the passport details of nearly 13,000 international passengers for diverting foreign liquor to the black market. It misused immigration data and fabricated evidence amounting to a breach of national security. Meanwhile, the Customs Department received a communication from the deputy excise commissioner, Thiruvananthapuram, stating that out of the 14 transit permits issued to the petitioner, only 11 consignments are seen as passed through the Excise check-post, Amaravila, the affidavit stated.