Supplyco manager in Kasargod feels the heat after WhatsApp post

A case has been filed against a Supplyco officer for criticising the Chief Minister’s ‘salary challenge’ in the WhatsApp group of the office.

Published: 26th September 2018 02:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2018 02:36 AM   |  A+A-

WhatsApp Image for Representational Purposes.

By Express News Service

KASARGOD:A case has been filed against a Supplyco officer for criticising the Chief Minister’s ‘salary challenge’ in the WhatsApp group of the office.

Kasargod town sub-inspector P Ajithkumar said B S Jamal, the manager of a Suppyco outlet, had been charged under Section 166 (public servant disobeying law, with intent to cause injury to any person) and Section 167 (public servant framing an incorrect document with intent to cause injury).

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had asked all government employees to commit their one month’s salary to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund to help rebuild Kerala, ravaged by the floods. To be sure, the money can be given in instalments over a period of time.

In the WhatsApp post, Jamal said the Chief Minister should first lead by example by cutting down the expenses before peddling advice to government employees.“All Malayalees will happily give up their one month’s salary for Kerala, Pinarayi, but you should first reduce unnecessary government expenditure,” he wrote, and added seven points for the CM to ponder.

“The 20th minister’s post is an extra expenditure, scrap it; the Administrative Reforms Commission formed to accommodate V S Achuthanandan costs Rs 5 crore every month, disband it; reduce the number of advisors; cut short your treatment in the US and seek medical help in Kerala; reduce the number of escort vehicles to three from 25; and cancel the 25 Innova cars ordered for the ministers,” he wrote, and added: “Lead by example, Pinarayi, before advising.”

Police said they initiated a suo motu case against Jamal, even though a section of employees had submitted a complaint against him to district police chief A Srinivas. “The case was filed on the directive of the district police chief,” said an officer.

A police officer said the Civil Supplies Department could have initiated a departmental inquiry against him for the public post. “The police case was not necessary. The charges are bailable, though,” said the officer.

