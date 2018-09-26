Home States Kerala

Teachers and KSTA members spar over contribution

The AEO and the KSTA members convened a meeting of the teachers and a majority of them expressed dissent over the government’s decision.

Published: 26th September 2018 02:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2018 02:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: St Mary’s Higher Secondary School in Pattom here witnessed a war of words between a group of teachers and the Kerala School Teachers Association (KSTA) members on Tuesday with the majority of the teachers taking a decision not to cooperate with the ‘salary challenge’.
The incident took place after AEO Siyad and KSTA secretary K P Santhosh Kumar reached the school to evaluate the number of teaching staff who had contributed towards the challenge.

ALSO READ | Those who refuse may have to answer their kids: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

The AEO and the KSTA members convened a meeting of the teachers and a majority of them expressed dissent over the government’s decision.Thereafter, Santhosh Kumar allegedly threatened them and asked them to participate in the challenge and a war of words ensued between both the groups.According to Santhosh, there are some teachers who are pro-Congress and others who openly disagree with the salary challenge.

“I did not threaten them.  I only tried to convince them. There was some disagreement at the meet. But I am sure everyone will change their decision,” Santhosh said.Around 250 teaching staff in the school had signed a petition showing their reluctance to participate in the salary challenge owing to various financial commitments.

School headmaster Aby Abraham said it was just a discussion between two people with different political ideologies.“As far as the salary challenge is concerned, we can’t insist that all the teachers contribute. It is a personal choice. There were no issues at the meet,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
salary challenge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Petrol pump. (Photo | PTI)
Fuel prices continue to surge, no respite to consumers
Ben Affleck (Pic: Wikimedia Commons)
Ben Affleck completes 30 days in rehab
Gallery
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours
A local villager looks on at the debris of a damaged house after incessant rains in Kullu district Monday Sept 24 2018. | PTI
Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal Pradesh