What austerity? Phone allowance of secretaries reinstated to Rs 7,500

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:In a classic instance of the ‘powers that be’ working at cross purposes, the monthly telephone and Internet data allowance of Secretary-level officers which was slashed to Rs 3,000 has been reinstated to the earlier Rs 7,500. This comes at a time when the government is drawing on every avenue available to mop up resources for rebuilding the flood-ravaged state.

Additional Chief Secretary P H Kurian, though, had a different take on the issue. “The government is paying the bills of the Secretaries and no allowance is given. I am not using the official telephone at home, many Secretary-level officers are also not using the official phone and there is no question of heavy billing,” he told Express.

It was in April last the telephone allowance of Secretaries was slashed following the state’s financial crunch. The Secretaries took this up with Finance Secretary Manoj Joshi and requested him to reinstate the allowance. If the allowance is indeed collected yearly the Secretaries will get a none-too-measly Rs 90,000.The allowance to purchase mobile phone was raised from Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 in April and according to the government, the life of mobile phone is two years.

This means after two years, the Secretaries will get a princely Rs 30,000 again.It should be noted here owing to stiff competition the mobile service providers have reduced the rates of calls as well as data. High-speed data and calls together cost a maximum of Rs 1,000 now.The Secretaries, who stay in their offices from morning till evening, have free data connection at the office and landlines can also be used. The allowance is in addition to this.