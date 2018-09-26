Youth remanded for killing friend’s mother

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: The Kayamkulam Judicial First Class Magistrate Court I on Tuesday remanded Jerin Raju, 19, of Puthenveetil, for strangulating his friend’s mother to death and robbing Rs 10,000 to buy a cell phone. Vallikunnam SI M C Abhilash said the court sent him in judicial custody for 14 days.

Thulasi, 52, wife of Sudhakaran, was strangled to death at her house on Saturday. The accused, Jerin, is her neighbour and Thulasi’s elder son’s friend.Thulasi was declared brought dead at the hospital. Later, autopsy was conducted at the Alappuzha Medical College. Jerin was taken into custody following a detailed interrogation on Monday.