Home States Kerala

A quiet birthday for Mata Amritanandamayi

The 65th birthday of Mata Amritanandamayi will be celebrated on Amritapuri campus of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham on Thursday.

Published: 27th September 2018 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2018 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

Mata Amritanandamayi giving darshan at Amritapuri on Wednesday evening

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: The 65th birthday of Mata Amritanandamayi will be celebrated on Amritapuri campus of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham on Thursday. Due to the recent floods in the state, the event will be low-profile, without a formal dignitary programme.

Amma will take part in special prayers for world peace on Amritapuri campus on her birthday. She will offer ‘seva’ and announce various charitable programmes of the Math. The university campus is buzzing with activities ahead of the birthday celebrations on Thursday. The prayers will be held on a large pavilion that can accommodate around 1 lakh devotees. The event will start with rituals such as ‘Ganapati homam’, ‘Guru Padapuja’ led by the senior-most disciple Amritaswarupananda Puri and it will be followed by Amma’s address. “We have done away with colourful celebrations in the wake of floods. There will not  be any special invitees for the programme,” said vice-chairman of the Mata Amritanandamayi Math (MAM) Swami Amritaswarupananda Puri. But a number of dignitaries are  expected to make a visit to the pavilion on Thursday.

The dais will witness the distribution of various welfare pensions, community marriage, medical aid and scholarships for students from economically weaker backgrounds. The Math will offer financial aid to the dependents of those who lost their lives during flood rescue operations. Amma gave darshan to devotees on Wednesday evening at Amritapuri and later led the prayers at the campus. For decades, Amma’s birthday has been a major annual event with several dignitaries visiting the Amritapuri campus.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mata Amritanandamayi Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham Amritapuri campus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadhaar valid with conditions says Supreme court. ( Photo | Parveen Negi/ EPS)
Aadhaar verdict: Key points you need to know about the SC judgement
Yamuna bridge (File | PTI)
Yamuna swells after Hathni Kund barrage releases water
Gallery
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli sent the shutterbugs into a clicking frenzy as he received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, the country's highest sporting honour at the National Sports and Adventure Award 2018 function at Rashtrapti Bhawan in N
Virat Kohli, Mirabai Chanu receive Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Arjuna for Hima Das, Neeraj Chopra, 18 others
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours