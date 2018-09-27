Home States Kerala

Can women enter Sabarimala temple? SC to rule on Friday

The Supreme Court will consider whether the exclusion of women (between the 10-50 age group) amounts to 'discrimination' and is therefore against the Constitution.

Published: 27th September 2018 06:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2018 06:55 PM   |  A+A-

Sabarimala Temple thronged by devotees. (Photo | File/EPS)

By Online Desk

A constitution bench of Supreme Court will on Friday pronounce its verdict on a batch of pleas seeking permission for women aged between 10 and 50 to enter the 800-year old Sabarimala temple in Kerala.

A five-judge bench consisting of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice RF Nariman, Justice AM Khanwilkar, Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice Indu Malhotra had reserved the judgment on August 1.

The Indian Young Lawyers Association was the first to file a plea in 2006 in the Supreme Court seeking scrapping of the temple law that restricted women's entry. After about a decade, the apex court took up the case for hearing in January 2016.

The SC will consider whether the exclusion of women (between the 10-50 age group) amounts to “discrimination” and is therefore against the Constitution. The top court will also examine if excluding these women is an “essential religious practice” under Article 25 (which guarantees right to freedom of religion) of the statute and if a religious body can assert a claim in this regard under the pretext of its right to manage its own affairs.

The claim of temple authority that the shrine has a denominational character will also come under the scanner of the top court, which will consider if a ‘religious denomination’ managed by a statutory board can be allowed to be financed under Article 290-A of the Constitution of India by the Kerala exchequer.

The LDF government of Kerala, which has been changing its stance, made its stand clear at the Supreme Court in July this year. It said that all women irrespective of their age must be allowed to enter Sabarimala temple and the gender discrimination at the temple must end.

Earlier in 2016, UDF regime had told the court that it was duty bound to protect the tradition banning entry of women into the shrine.

It is unclear since when or why women aged between 10 and 50 are not being allowed to enter the Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala. According to Thantri Mandalam president V R Nampoothiri, the temple was not a public place, instead, the home of the deity. The final word on the customs and practices, which are 800 years old, must be vested with the Hindu books of Thantrasaram, Saradathilakom and Thantrasamuchayam and not the legislation, he says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sabarimala Sabarimala temple Sabarimala Temple case Supreme Court Women in Sabarimala Justice Dipak Misra Justice RF Nariman Justice AM Khanwilkar Justice DY Chandrachud Justice Indu Malhotra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyers Kaleeswaram Raj and Thulasi K Raj leave after the Supreme Court verdict on adultery law in New Delhi Thursday September 27 2018. | PTI
Adultery no more a crime in India
Salman Khan: 'Loveratri' was a lovely title
Gallery
Take a look at the list of the game's biggest entertainers, Brendon McCullum's name will be there among the likes of Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Jonty Rhodes and others. On his 37th birthday, here are few quick facts about the big-hitting New Zealander. (Photo | Twitter/Brendon McCullum)
Happy birthday Brendon McCullum: Player who defined T20 batting
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli sent the shutterbugs into a clicking frenzy as he received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, the country's highest sporting honour at the National Sports and Adventure Award 2018 function at Rashtrapti Bhawan in N
Virat Kohli, Mirabai Chanu receive Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Arjuna for Hima Das, Neeraj Chopra, 18 others