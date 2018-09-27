Home States Kerala

‘Heli ride’ for KTM delegates

Baby Mathew, president, KTM, said a private helicopter service providing agency has agreed to operate the rides for the tourists arriving for KTM.

Published: 27th September 2018 01:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2018 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:The delegates arriving for the Kerala Travel Mart (KTM), the four-day business-to-business tour operators’ meet set to begin here on Thursday, will get an opportunity to enjoy helicopter rides to the prime tourist destinations in the state. The helicopter, which will take off from Willingdon Island, will fly over Munnar, Alappuzha, Athirappilly and places in and around Kochi, providing an aerial view of the tourist hotspots.

Baby Mathew, president, KTM, said a private helicopter service providing agency has agreed to operate the rides for the tourists arriving for KTM.

“Tourists can get a view of prime tourist destinations like Munnar, Alappuzha and Athirappilly. Since there are no landing facilities at these places, the tourists can enjoy only an aerial view of these places,” he said.
The helicopter service for tourists will begin from Friday. The tourists will have to take tickets to get on the chopper. One helicopter will be operating service to four destinations. In 2012, a similar chopper ride was arranged for delegates who participated in KTM. The helipad facility at Willingdon Island has been arranged by the Cochin Port Trust (CPT).The helicopter service for KTM delegates comes in the wake of CPT’s proposed air tourism plans for tourists arriving in cruise liners.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadhaar valid with conditions says Supreme court. ( Photo | Parveen Negi/ EPS)
Aadhaar verdict: Key points you need to know about the SC judgement
Yamuna bridge (File | PTI)
Yamuna swells after Hathni Kund barrage releases water
Gallery
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli sent the shutterbugs into a clicking frenzy as he received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, the country's highest sporting honour at the National Sports and Adventure Award 2018 function at Rashtrapti Bhawan in N
Virat Kohli, Mirabai Chanu receive Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Arjuna for Hima Das, Neeraj Chopra, 18 others
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours