‘Heli ride’ for KTM delegates

By Express News Service

KOCHI:The delegates arriving for the Kerala Travel Mart (KTM), the four-day business-to-business tour operators’ meet set to begin here on Thursday, will get an opportunity to enjoy helicopter rides to the prime tourist destinations in the state. The helicopter, which will take off from Willingdon Island, will fly over Munnar, Alappuzha, Athirappilly and places in and around Kochi, providing an aerial view of the tourist hotspots.

Baby Mathew, president, KTM, said a private helicopter service providing agency has agreed to operate the rides for the tourists arriving for KTM.

“Tourists can get a view of prime tourist destinations like Munnar, Alappuzha and Athirappilly. Since there are no landing facilities at these places, the tourists can enjoy only an aerial view of these places,” he said.

The helicopter service for tourists will begin from Friday. The tourists will have to take tickets to get on the chopper. One helicopter will be operating service to four destinations. In 2012, a similar chopper ride was arranged for delegates who participated in KTM. The helipad facility at Willingdon Island has been arranged by the Cochin Port Trust (CPT).The helicopter service for KTM delegates comes in the wake of CPT’s proposed air tourism plans for tourists arriving in cruise liners.