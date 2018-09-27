High Court restrains unions from striking

By Express News Service

KOCHI:The High Court on Wednesday restrained various trade unions of the KSRTC from going on an indefinite strike from October 3.The court issued the interim order on a petition filed by the Centre for Consumer Education, Pala, challenging the strike, which has been jointly called by the Kerala State Road Transport Employees’ Association (KSRTEA), Kerala State Road Transport Workers’ Union (INTUC), Kerala State Road Transport Employees’ Union (KSRTEU) and Kerala State Transport Drivers’ Union.

The court said a copy of the strike notice was given to the conciliation officer. As per section 22 (1) (d) of the Industrial Disputes Act, the strike was prohibited during the pendency of conciliatory proceedings.

“In the absence of any material to suggest the conciliatory officer had concluded the proceedings, it has to assumed the proceedings have only commenced,” the court observed.It also noted the state had recently witnessed heavy destruction in the floods and the rehabilitation and restoration work were on. In such a time, the strike could not be permitted.

The unions have called the strike seeking various demands, including salary revision on a time-bound basis and payment of dearness allowance arrears.The petitioner submitted the proposed strike will adversely affect KSRTC’s existence.

“Besides, the unions’ demands are totally unjustifiable. The entire operation of the KSRTC will come to a standstill and commuters will be adversely affected,” the petitioner said.The petitioner said the state had faced a grave natural disaster and a strike by KSRTC employees will aggravate the agony of the flood-hit public.

KSRTC union to go ahead with stir despite HC stay

T’Puram: KSRTC union Transport Democratic Federation (TDF) has decided to go ahead with the strike from October 2 midnight even after the HC order stayed the indefinite agitation. The decision was taken during a convention meeting held by the union leaders after the HC order on Wednesday. On September 13, KSRTC union leaders submitted a strike notice to the corporation management. “It has been almost 22 days since we have submitted the strike notice to the management. There has not been any response from the management. We are fighting for our rights, and not doing any unlawful act. So, there will be no withdrawal from the decision unless the management accepts our demands,” said AITUC general secretary M G Rahul. Meanwhile, KSRTC CMD Tomin J Thachankary welcomed the HC judgment, terming it historic. The management is not against the rights of the corporation employees, but it will not entertain any decision that could affect the passengers, he added.