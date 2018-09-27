Home States Kerala

High Court restrains unions from striking

The High Court on Wednesday restrained various trade unions of the KSRTC from going on an indefinite strike from October 3.

Published: 27th September 2018 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2018 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court had upheld the decision of a college expelling a girl student for eloping with her classmate and for living together (File photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:The High Court on Wednesday restrained various trade unions of the KSRTC from going on an indefinite strike from October 3.The court issued the interim order on a petition filed by the Centre for Consumer Education, Pala, challenging the strike, which has been jointly called by the Kerala State Road Transport Employees’ Association (KSRTEA), Kerala State Road Transport Workers’ Union (INTUC), Kerala State Road Transport Employees’ Union (KSRTEU) and Kerala State Transport Drivers’ Union.

The court said a copy of the strike notice was given to the conciliation officer. As per section 22 (1) (d) of the Industrial Disputes Act, the strike was prohibited during the pendency of conciliatory proceedings.
“In the absence of any material to suggest the conciliatory officer had concluded the proceedings, it has to assumed the proceedings have only commenced,” the court observed.It also noted the state had recently witnessed heavy destruction in the floods and the rehabilitation and restoration work were on. In such a time, the strike could not be permitted.

The unions have called the strike seeking various demands, including salary revision on a time-bound basis and payment of dearness allowance arrears.The petitioner submitted the proposed strike will adversely affect KSRTC’s existence.

“Besides, the unions’ demands are totally unjustifiable. The entire operation of the KSRTC will come to a standstill and commuters will be adversely affected,” the petitioner said.The petitioner said the state had faced a grave natural disaster and a strike by KSRTC employees will aggravate the agony of the flood-hit public.

KSRTC union to go ahead with stir despite HC stay

T’Puram: KSRTC union Transport Democratic Federation (TDF) has decided to go ahead with the strike from October 2 midnight even after the HC order stayed the indefinite agitation. The decision was taken during a convention meeting held by the union leaders after the HC order on Wednesday. On September 13, KSRTC union leaders submitted a strike notice to the corporation management. “It has been almost 22 days since we have submitted the strike notice to the management. There has not been any response from the management. We are fighting for our rights, and not doing any unlawful act. So, there will be no withdrawal from the decision unless the management accepts our demands,” said AITUC general secretary M G Rahul. Meanwhile, KSRTC CMD Tomin J Thachankary welcomed the HC judgment, terming it historic. The management is not against the rights of the corporation employees, but it will not entertain any decision that could affect the passengers, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala High Court KSRTC trade unions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadhaar valid with conditions says Supreme court. ( Photo | Parveen Negi/ EPS)
Aadhaar verdict: Key points you need to know about the SC judgement
Yamuna bridge (File | PTI)
Yamuna swells after Hathni Kund barrage releases water
Gallery
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli sent the shutterbugs into a clicking frenzy as he received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, the country's highest sporting honour at the National Sports and Adventure Award 2018 function at Rashtrapti Bhawan in N
Virat Kohli, Mirabai Chanu receive Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Arjuna for Hima Das, Neeraj Chopra, 18 others
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours