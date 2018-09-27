High hopes on Kerala Travel Mart to revive tourism sector

By Express News Service

KOCHI:Hopes are riding high that the four-day Kerala Travel Mart (KTM), the first international event to be held post-flood on Thursday, will breathe life into the state’s tourism sector which was badly hit by the August deluge.

With tourists and delegates coming from abroad and other states, the event is likely to put Kerala tourism back on track, an officer said.KTM secretary Jose Pradeep said as part of the event, 1,600 buyers from 66 countries are coming to Kochi. “This time, we have the highest participation compared to the previous editions of KTM. Surely, the event will give a message that the tourism sector has overcome the crisis time during the flood. Similarly, Kerala is ready to host the international event like KTM,” he said.

After KTM, around 600 tour operators from abroad will reach Kerala. “These tour operators will visit various parts of the state. This will help in promoting our tourism sector,” he said.As per the initial assessment, the flood has caused a loss of `2,000 crore for the tourism sector. Nearly 75 per cent of the losses took place due to the cancellation of tour packages by foreign and domestic tourists.

Paulose K Mathew, president, Travel Agents Federation of India, Kerala, said both the inboard and the outboard bookings were cancelled during the flood. However, the arrival of tourists is likely to normalise from October. “A majority of the cancellation occurred in the package booked for August and September. The bookings for November and December still exist. As winter vacation begins in Europe and other countries, we hope the arrival of tourists would normalise,” he said.

The Tourism Department expects a boost in the arrival of domestic tourists during the Navarathri holidays in North India. “As many as 99 per cent tourist destinations, affected by the flood, are reopened. The facilities at these destinations are restored. We are witnessing a steady growth in the arrival of tourists as part of the Neelakurinji season. A high number of tourist arrivals from Gujarat and Rajasthan is witnessed annually and we expect the number of tourist arrival during Navarathri holidays to increase,” said an officer with the Kerala Tourism.

