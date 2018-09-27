Home States Kerala

High hopes on Kerala Travel Mart to revive tourism sector

With tourists and delegates coming from abroad and other states, the event is likely to put Kerala tourism back on track, an officer said.

Published: 27th September 2018 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2018 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose (Photo | Facebook/Kerala Tourism)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:Hopes are riding high that the four-day Kerala Travel Mart (KTM), the first international event to be held post-flood on Thursday, will breathe life into the state’s tourism sector which was badly hit by the August deluge.

With tourists and delegates coming from abroad and other states, the event is likely to put Kerala tourism back on track, an officer said.KTM secretary Jose Pradeep said as part of the event, 1,600 buyers from 66 countries are coming to Kochi. “This time, we have the highest participation compared to the previous editions of KTM. Surely, the event will give a message that the tourism sector has overcome the crisis time during the flood. Similarly, Kerala is ready to host the international event like KTM,” he said.

After KTM, around 600 tour operators from abroad will reach Kerala. “These tour operators will visit various parts of the state. This will help in promoting our tourism sector,” he said.As per the initial assessment, the flood has caused a loss of `2,000 crore for the tourism sector. Nearly 75 per cent of the losses took place due to the cancellation of tour packages by foreign and domestic tourists.

Paulose K Mathew, president, Travel Agents Federation of India, Kerala, said both the inboard and the outboard bookings were cancelled during the flood. However, the arrival of tourists is likely to normalise from October. “A majority of the cancellation occurred in the package booked for August and September. The bookings for November and December still exist. As winter vacation begins in Europe and other countries, we hope the arrival of tourists would normalise,” he said.

The Tourism Department expects a boost in the arrival of domestic tourists during the Navarathri holidays in North India. “As many as 99 per cent tourist destinations, affected by the flood, are reopened. The facilities at these destinations are restored. We are witnessing a steady growth in the arrival of tourists as part of the Neelakurinji season. A high number of tourist arrivals from Gujarat and Rajasthan is witnessed annually and we expect the number of tourist arrival during Navarathri holidays to increase,” said an officer with the Kerala Tourism.

More visitors
After KTM, around 600 tour operators from abroad will reach Kerala
Tourism Dept expects boost in arrival of domestic tourists during Navarathri holidays in North India

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala Travel Mart Kerala Floods tourism sector

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadhaar valid with conditions says Supreme court. ( Photo | Parveen Negi/ EPS)
Aadhaar verdict: Key points you need to know about the SC judgement
Yamuna bridge (File | PTI)
Yamuna swells after Hathni Kund barrage releases water
Gallery
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli sent the shutterbugs into a clicking frenzy as he received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, the country's highest sporting honour at the National Sports and Adventure Award 2018 function at Rashtrapti Bhawan in N
Virat Kohli, Mirabai Chanu receive Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Arjuna for Hima Das, Neeraj Chopra, 18 others
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours