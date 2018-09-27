Home States Kerala

Information gathered by NIA officer exposed IS module

Information gathered by NIA officer Yashpal Singh Thakur in September 2016 proved vital in busting the Islamic State (IS) module from Kanakamala.

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: Information gathered by NIA officer Yashpal Singh Thakur in September 2016 proved vital in busting the Islamic State (IS) module from Kanakamala. Thakur, who was working as a deputy superintendent of police with the NIA’s Intelligence and Operations Unit in New Delhi, tracked down the activities of the Kannur-based Ansarul Khilafa-KL, which led to the arrest of its members.

Thakur, who is the complainant in the Kanakamala case, appeared before the NIA court as the first witness to be examined as part of the trial on Wednesday. He deposed that in September 2016, he received information from his sources about a group with around 15 members active online operating in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

“I shared the information with the superior officers, who asked me to track the group,” he deposed before the court.The information was that the group was planning terror attacks in South India. The group targeted important people as well as public places. They were in the process of collecting explosives for bomb blasts.The group recruited, motivated and radicalised people through social media.

On September 30, he received more information about the group members. The NIA Intelligence and Operations unit identified the leader as a Kozhikode native staying in Qatar. He was active on social media under the name of Omar-Al-Hindi. Soon, other members were identified.Following the directive of a senior officer, Thakur arrived in Kochi. He gave a written complaint to the NIA additional superintendent A P Shoukathali on October 1.Following a nod from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, an FIR was registered and raids were conducted.

