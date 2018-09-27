Kanakamala IS case trial begins at NIA court

By Express News Service

KOCHI:The trial in the sensational Kanakamala Islamic State (IS) case, in which a group of Malayalis declared allegiance to the outfit and planned terror attacks across Kerala and neighbouring states, commenced at the NIA court here on Wednesday. Six members of the Ansarul Khilafa-KL module were produced before the court as part of the trial.

The accused are Manseed Muhmood, Swalih Mohammed, Rashid Ali, Ramshad N K, Safvan and Jasim N K. Even though the NIA approached the court to hold an in-camera trial, the court reserved its order on the petition.

On Wednesday, NIA judge P Krishna Kumar examined NIA DySP Yeshpal Singh Takkur and an Income Tax officer who were present when the accused were arrested and search activities were carried out. The court has scheduled the trial till January 22. NIA prosecutor Arjun Ambalapatta appeared for the investigation agency.

“On a daily basis, two to three witnesses will be examined. The case is of prime importance as the group was radicalised by IS operatives and were planning to carry out attacks in Kerala and Tamil Nadu,” he said.

It was in October 2016 that the NIA team busted the IS module from Kanakamala in Kannur where they were holding a clandestine meeting. The group had allegedly made preparations to carry out terror attacks against prominent persons, including judges, police officers and politicians, and at places where foreign nationals gather. On October 15, six persons of the module were arrested.

Concurrent trial

The trial against Subahani Haja Moideen, an alleged IS operative who travelled to Syria and Iraq and fought for the terror outfit, also commenced at the NIA court. Since a majority of the witnesses in the Kanakamala case and the case registered against Moideen are the same, the trials in both cases are taking place concurrently.

A native of Thodupuzha, Moideen travelled to Iraq and Syria in 2015. He was trained in warfare by a French commander. However, shocked by the death of his comrades on the battlefield, he decided to return to India. Even after returning, he continued to work for the IS, associating with the Ansarul Khilafa-KL. He even attempted to procure explosives for them. He was arrested after the module was busted and the men nabbed.