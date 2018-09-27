Home States Kerala

Kerala sanctions Rs 50 lakh for compensation to ISRO ex-scientist Nambi Narayanan

On September 14, the Supreme Court had awarded Nambi Narayanan Rs 50-lakh compensation for the sufferings and ignominy he underwent after his arrest in the ISRO spy case.

Published: 27th September 2018 05:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2018 05:56 PM   |  A+A-

Nambi_Narayanan

Former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan smiles after the Supreme court verdict ordering compensation for him for being falsely accused in the ISRO spy case. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said his government had sanctioned Rs 50 lakh as compensation to former ISRO scientist S. Nambi Narayanan and also asked authorities to see if the money can be recovered from erring officials.

"The money will be given (to the ex-scientist) very soon. We have directed the Law Department to see if this money can be recovered from police officers who falsely implicated him in the ISRO case," Vijayan told the media after a weekly Cabinet meeting here.

The Chief Minister also said that former Additional Chief Secretary V.S. Senthil will be the state's representative on the committee headed by former apex court Judge D.K. Jain, which will also have a Centre's representative.

On September 14, the Supreme Court had awarded Nambi Narayanan Rs 50-lakh compensation for the sufferings and ignominy he underwent after his arrest in what is known as Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) spy case.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice A.M. Khanwilkar and Justice D.Y. Chandrachud had also directed for the setting up of the committee led by Justice Jain (retd) to inquire into the role of officials in implicating him in the case.

The 'erring' state officials in the case include then Inspector General of Police Siby Mathews and then Deputy Superintendents of Police K.K. Joshua and S. Vijayan.

The ISRO spy case surfaced in 1994 when Narayanan was arrested on charges of espionage along with another senior ISRO official, two Maldivian women and a businessman.

The CBI cleared him in 1995 and since then he has been fighting a legal battle against Mathews and other officials who probed the case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
ISRO spy case ISRO espionage case Nambi Narayanan Pinarayi Vijayan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyers Kaleeswaram Raj and Thulasi K Raj leave after the Supreme Court verdict on adultery law in New Delhi Thursday September 27 2018. | PTI
Adultery no more a crime in India
Salman Khan: 'Loveratri' was a lovely title
Gallery
Take a look at the list of the game's biggest entertainers, Brendon McCullum's name will be there among the likes of Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Jonty Rhodes and others. On his 37th birthday, here are few quick facts about the big-hitting New Zealander. (Photo | Twitter/Brendon McCullum)
Happy birthday Brendon McCullum: Player who defined T20 batting
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli sent the shutterbugs into a clicking frenzy as he received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, the country's highest sporting honour at the National Sports and Adventure Award 2018 function at Rashtrapti Bhawan in N
Virat Kohli, Mirabai Chanu receive Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Arjuna for Hima Das, Neeraj Chopra, 18 others