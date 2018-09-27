KSEB warns staff against political sabre-rattling on social media platforms

Tiki Rajwi By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:Close on the heels of suspending a staffer for allegedly sharing a negative news item about Electricity Minister M M Mani on Facebook, the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has now come out with gag orders banning employees from engaging in political sabre-rattling on social media. According to an internal circular issued by KSEB chairman and managing director N S Pillai on Tuesday, violation of service conduct rules would invite stern action.

In the circular, Pillai asked senior officers to “issue strict directives to all staff members to refrain from using social media or any other platform to damage the image of any political leader of party by posting unwarranted comments and pictures”.

‘’If mgt (management) receives any such complaint with proof, it would be viewed seriously and treated as violation of contract (sic) rules and major disciplinary action would be initiated henceforth,” according to the circular. Pillai said the circular was issued following a flurry of complaints charging certain employees with making critical comments about political leaders.

In the latest incident, a sub-engineer in Malappuram district was controversially suspended for allegedly sharing an unfavourable news item about the electricity minister on Facebook.

While Tuesday’s circular has invited criticism, Pillai justified it on the grounds that the service rules were clear about such activities. “The circular was prompted by a number of social media-related incidents of similar nature,” he stated. ‘’Another group has raised complaint that a KSEB employee had made adverse remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Government employees are governed by the Kerala Government Servants’ Conduct Rules which prevent them from engaging in such activities, ’’ he said.