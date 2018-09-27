Home States Kerala

Mar Thoma Church Educational Society clarifies on report

Each institution, including St Thomas Central School, has clearly demarcated campuses.

Published: 27th September 2018

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:The Mar Thoma Church Educational Society (MTCES) has issued a clarification regarding the article titled ‘CBSE regional officer recommends disaffiliation of St Thomas Central School’ that was carried in these columns on September 25.

Dr Rajan Varghese, secretary, Mar Thoma Church Educational Society, said the issue was precipitated on a false complaint in 2016, alleging that St Thomas Central School was conducting entrance coaching classes within its premises.

“The CBSE Regional Officer, on 7/6/2016, asked the school principal about the entrance coaching and it was clarified by the principal himself that the school was not conducting any coaching classes on its premises. The CBSE had accepted our explanation,” he said.

“MTCES Thiruvananthapuram runs seven independent institutions on the Mukkolakkal campus and one among these institutions is the St Thomas Central School.

Each institution, including St Thomas Central School, has clearly demarcated campuses. All the institutions under MTCES are linked to the parent website which makes it possible for visitors to navigate easily from a common web address. However, to avoid confusion we are in the process of creating independent websites for all schools,” he said.  

He further clarified that the St Thomas Central School was committed to diligently following all the rules and guidelines of the CBSE and added that the St Thomas Central School was not conducting entrance coaching classes on the campus.

